Second phase of Central Expressway to be completed by Nov.

Construction work of the second phase of Central Expressway from Mirigama to Kurunegala is expected to be vested with the public by November 15, says Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando.

Minister Fernando stated that the second phase was supposed to be completed 09 to 10 months ago. He blamed the delay on the former government’s move to award contracts to its acquaintances and companies owned by then-ministers.

“We want to develop this country. Our only aim is to take this country forward during the tenure of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa,” the minister said further.

His remarks came during a tree planting event along the Central Expressway from Mirigama to Pothuhera under a green project to plant one million trees on roadsides.

The event was attended by Chairman of Road Development Authority (RDA) Chaminda Athaluwage, RDA’s Director General Sardha Weerakoon, Project Director of the second phase of the Central Expressway Anura Kehelella and several other officials.