COVID recoveries tally moves up as 1,605 patients regain health

A total of 1,605 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from medical care as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health stated.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 411,233.

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 480,478 cases of COVID-19 to date.

According to official data, more than 58,000 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 10,995.