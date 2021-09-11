Sunshine Sudda murder: Owner of van used in shooting arrested

The owner of the van used in the murder of notorious criminal figure and drug trafficker ‘Sunshine Sudda’ has been arrested on Friday (Sep. 10).

The suspect remanded until Sep. 23 after being produced before Matara Magistrate’s Court today.

Crimes Prevention Unit of Matara Police Division had launched a special probe regarding the vehicle used by the perpetrators after it was found abandoned in Matara.

Accordingly, the 33-year-old owner was taken into custody in the area of Wellampitiya.

During interrogations, it was revealed that the vehicle, which was illegally assembled, had been given to an associate of the underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne alias ‘Harak Kata’.

According to the investigating officers, the owner of the van, who had been remanded over several criminal activities, was out on bail at the time of the shooting.

Kotawila Police is probing the incident further.

Earlier this week, an accomplice of ‘Harak Kata’ was arrested in the area of Udukawa, Weligama in connection with the murder of ‘Sunshine Sudda’.

The notorious drug trafficker and underworld figure, Amila Prasanna Hettihewa alias ‘Sunshine Sudda’ was shot dead at Kotawila, Matara on Sep. 03.

He was gunned down by an unidentified suspect near a school in Warakapitiya of Kotawila police area last morning while travelling by car.

The 31-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition following the shooting, however he had succumbed to injuries shortly after.

On Saturday (Sep. 04), the body of the slain criminal was referred to a PCR test, which confirmed that he was positive for the novel coronavirus.

A resident of Mirissa, Amila Prasanna is connected to several major drug rackets operating within the Southern Province while there are pending cases against him at a court in Dubai and at the Matara Court.

‘Sunshine Sudda’ was once again under the spotlight last year when he was injured in a shooting incident at the Mirissa Harbour Road on May 30, 2020.