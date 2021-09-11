COVID death toll crosses 11,000 with 157 new fatalities

The total number people who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka moved up as 157 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Friday (Sep. 10).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 11,152.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 70 males and 87 females.

As many as 130 deaths were reported among the elderly people aged above 60 years.

In addition, 23 individuals aged between 30-59 years and four youths below 30 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.