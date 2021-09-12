Details of COVID vaccine clinics operated today

The Ministry of Health will be continuing with its COVID vaccination programmes that are operative island-wide today (September 12).

Both Sinopharm jabs are available in many vaccine centers in the Western Province, Southern, Central, North-Western, North Central, and Uva Provinces.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be available at all MOH offices in the Kandy District.

Visit the official website of the Health Ministry to obtain more details on the inoculation centres operating today.