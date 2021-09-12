Details of COVID vaccine clinics operated today

Details of COVID vaccine clinics operated today

September 12, 2021   09:16 am

The Ministry of Health will be continuing with its COVID vaccination programmes that are operative island-wide today (September 12).

Both Sinopharm jabs are available in many vaccine centers in the Western Province, Southern, Central, North-Western, North Central, and Uva Provinces.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be available at all MOH offices in the Kandy District.

Visit the official website of the Health Ministry to obtain more details on the inoculation centres operating today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories