Decision regarding 2020 O/L results next week

A final decision regarding the release of the 2020 GCE Ordinary Level Examination results will be taken within next week, the Department of Examinations said.

The release of the results of the 2020 O/L Examination which was held last March has been delayed due to the fact that the practical examinations in the aesthetic subjects have not been conducted yet.

The Department of Examinations says that it has not been possible to conduct these practical examinations due to the strike action initiated by the teachers’ unions.

Thereby, the results have been delayed and a final decision regarding the release of results is expected next week, said the Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Poojitha.

However, General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) Joseph Stalin said that the delay in the results was not due to the teachers’ strike but due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the government is preparing to release the results of the examination without adding the marks of the practical examination, Stalin claimed.