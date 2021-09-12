Govt plans to reopen schools with under 100 students

The government has decided to reopen schools under several phases, according to State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

Considering the current situation in the country, it has been planned to reopen schools in rural areas with less than 100 students in them, the State Minister said.

He said, “We have focused on starting schools with less than 100 children in rural areas first, as most of these schools are run without the use of public transport. We know these children are in areas where it is difficult to get an education through technology. This was focused when the decision was taken at the Presidential Task Force [meeting].”

The State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Prof. Jayasumana, also spoke on vaccinating schoolchildren against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Four million doses of the Pfizer vaccine are due [to arrive] in October. We hope to use it for school children as appropriate. We hope to start vaccinating school children after the committee makes its recommendations.”

Meanwhile, the State Minister said that children with special needs will be vaccinated from next week. He added that the necessary arrangements have already been made for that.

State Minister Jayasumana expressed these views speaking to the media in Anuradhapura.

Meanwhile, MP Tissa Vitarana says that no urgent decision should be taken regarding the vaccination of schoolchildren against COVID-19.

He points out that steps should be taken to give the vaccines to children after conducting a formal study on the vaccines that have been introduced so far to fight the COVID-19 virus.