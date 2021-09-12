Coronavirus: 2,022 new cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says that another 2,022 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 12).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in the country to 485,302.

It said that approximately 61,338 infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

Total Covid-19 recoveries stand at 412,812 while the death toll has reached 11,152.