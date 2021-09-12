Daily COVID cases count climbs to 2,642

September 12, 2021   08:54 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reported that 620 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (Sep. 12), moving the daily total of new cases to 2,642.

According to the Government Information Department, 2,641 of them have been associated with the New Year Cluster and the remaining one was identified as returnees from overseas.

This brings the tally of coronavirus infections confirmed in the country to 485,922.

Official data showed that more than 61,800 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Total recoveries from the virus infection reached 412,812 earlier today as 1,579 more patients were discharged from medical care upon returning to health.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka registered 144 new COVID-related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Sep. 11. The new development pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 11,296.

