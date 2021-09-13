Showers expected to continue in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers will occur in the North-Western province while showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province in the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed can be increased up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai.

The wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota may experience swell waves, having 2.0 - 2.5 m height (This is not for land area).

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.