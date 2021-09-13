Sri Lanka receives another batch of Pfizer vaccines

September 13, 2021   07:45 am

Sri Lanka today received another consignment of the US-manufactured Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Ada Derana reporter said that 73,710 doses of the Pfizer vaccine purchased by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) were delivered this morning. 

The vaccine consignment had reached the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in the early hours of today and was then transported from the airport to the special refrigerated storage facility at the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) in Narahenpita.

Sri Lanka had previously received a delivery of 76,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on August 23 while the country also received 100,000 doses of the US-manufactured Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on August 09 and August 16.

Another consignment of 124,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been received on August 30 and another 92,430 doses on September 06. 

