COVID-19 vaccination centres operating island-wide today

COVID-19 vaccination centres operated by the Ministry of Health will be conducted island-wide today (September 13) covering all districts.

Accordingly, the Sinopharm jabs will be administered to people in Colombo (RDHS and CMC), Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya, Matale, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Monaragala, Badulla, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Ampara, Kalmunai, Batticaloa and Trincomalee districts.

Meanwhile, Pfizer second doses and Sinopharm shots will be rolled out in Mannar District.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be delivered in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.

Visit the official website of the Health Ministry to view the vaccination scheduled for today (13).