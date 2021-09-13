High Commissioner to submit oral report on Sri Lanka at 48th UNHRC session

The 48th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is set to commence today (September 13).

The session, which begins at the Human Rights Council headquarters in Geneva, is scheduled to run until October 08.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is scheduled to present an oral report on human rights progress in several countries today, including Sri Lanka.

At the 46th Session of the UNHRC, a resolution was passed on reconciliation, accountability and the promotion of human rights in Sri Lanka, and the High Commissioner is due to present her progress in her oral report.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. G. L. Peiris stated that he will be joining the 48th session of UNHRC through online video technology.