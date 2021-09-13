Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has decided to name former MP Jayantha Ketagoda to the parliamentary seat left vacant by the resignation of State Minister of Finance Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

General Secretary of SLPP MP Sagara Kariyawasam confirmed this.

SLPP member Jayantha Ketagoda recently gave up his National List parliamentary seat to make way for current Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

However, it is now reported that State Minister of Finance Ajith Nivard Cabraal is set to submit the letter of resignation from his position as a Member of Parliament on Monday (September 13).

Reportedly, the resignation letter is expected to be handed over to the Secretary-General of Parliament.

Further, Cabraal is also tipped to be reappointed as the governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka by mid- week.

On Friday (September 10), the current governor of the Central Bank, Professor W. D. Lakshman announced his intention to retire from his position as of September 14.