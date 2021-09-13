STF officer commits suicide with service firearm

STF officer commits suicide with service firearm

September 13, 2021   11:06 am

A police constable attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF) has shot himself with his service firearm.

The officer had shot himself at the STF camp in the 5th milepost area on the Puttalam-Anuradhapura road, police said.

The deceased has been identified as a 36-year-old police constable residing in Udugampola, Minuwangoda.

The reason for the officer’s suicide has not yet been revealed.

Puttalam Police are conducting further investigations into the matter

 

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support: 

- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570 

- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories