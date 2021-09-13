STF officer commits suicide with service firearm

A police constable attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF) has shot himself with his service firearm.

The officer had shot himself at the STF camp in the 5th milepost area on the Puttalam-Anuradhapura road, police said.

The deceased has been identified as a 36-year-old police constable residing in Udugampola, Minuwangoda.

The reason for the officer’s suicide has not yet been revealed.

Puttalam Police are conducting further investigations into the matter

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570