Cabraal hands in letter of resignation

September 13, 2021   12:56 pm

State Minister of Finance Ajith Nivard Cabraal has handed over his letter of resignation to the Secretary-General of the Sri Lanka Parliament a short while ago.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) General Secretary MP Sagara Kariyawasam was also present during the submission.

Meanwhile, SLPP has decided to name former MP Jayantha Ketagoda to the parliamentary seat left vacant by Cabraal.

Cabraal is also tipped to be reappointed as the governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka by mid-week.

On Friday (September 10), the current governor of the Central Bank, Professor W. D. Lakshman announced his intention to retire from his position as of September 14.

