Corporal arrested over Mattakkuliya murder

A corporal of the Sri Lanka Army has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in the Mattakkuliya area.

Reportedly, the deceased has been the husband of a Grama Niladhari in Mattakkuliya.

The corporal attached to the Mattakkuliya Army camp has been arrested and handed over to the police for further investigations.

Following an investigation by the Sri Lanka Army Police Force on the instructions of Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, information has come to light that the corporal in question was involved in the murder.