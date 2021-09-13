Sri Lanka reports another 1,483 Covid-19 recoveries

September 13, 2021   03:02 pm

The Ministry of Health reported that another 1,483 Covid-19 infected patients have completed recovery and have been discharged within the last 24 hours. 

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries thus far to 414,295.

Sri Lanka has reported 485,922 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of last night while 60,331 infected patients are presently being treated at hospitals, treatment centers and under home based care. 

The death toll due to the virus stands at 11,296.

