Mannar UC chairman removed from post and council

Chairman of Mannar Urban Council Shahul Hameed Mujahir has been removed from his post and the council.

Governor of the Northern Province Manmatharaja Charles had removed Mujahir following investigations into the allegations leveled against him.

This decision has been taken on the charges of abusing and misusing official power.

The Governor had issued a gazette notification informing of the removal from post and membership.

Accordingly, Mujahir will no longer be the chairman nor a member of the Mannar Urban Council with effect from tomorrow (September 14).