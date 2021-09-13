Ajith Nivard Cabraal appointed CBSL Governor once again

September 13, 2021   08:54 pm

Former State Minister of Finance Ajith Nivard Cabraal has been appointed as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presented Cabraal with his new appointment a short while ago, President’s Media Division stated.

The new appointment will be in effect from Wednesday (September 15).

Ajith Nivard Cabraal submitted his resignation from his parliamentary seat this morning. Former MP Jayantha Ketagoda has been named to replace Cabraal.

Cabraal, a veteran Chartered Accountant, has previously served as the Governor of CBSL from 2006 to 2016.

