Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers about 50mm can be expected at some places.

Several spells of showers will occur in the North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The Met. Department has requested the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai. The wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Mannar can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.