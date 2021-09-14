COVID vaccine centres run by Health Ministry today

September 14, 2021   08:37 am

The Ministry of Health-operated COVID-19 vaccination centres will be conducted island-wide today (September 14).

Accordingly, the Sinopharm jabs will be administered to people in Colombo (RDHS and CMC), Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya, Matale, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Polonnaruwa, Monaragala, Badulla, Jaffna, Mannar (Madu MOH area), Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Kalmunai and Batticaloa districts.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be delivered in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.

Meanwhile, Pfizer vaccines will be rolled out in the Mannar Town.

More details on the inoculation centres operating today can be obtained from the official website of the Health Ministry.

