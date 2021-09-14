Misinformation hampers battle against pandemic - Australian HC

September 14, 2021   10:01 am

Misinformation on COVID-19 hampers the inoculation drive and the measures implemented to contain the virus, says the High Commissioner of Australia to Sri Lanka, Mr. David Holly.

During a meeting with Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella yesterday (Sep. 13) Mr. Holly noted that the spread of misinformation has affected both Sri Lanka and Australia.

Australia has provided financial assistance adding up to nearly USD 11 million to Sri Lanka so far to support the island nation’s efforts to control the pandemic situation.

In a tweet, Minister Rambukwella expressed his gratitude to the Australian people for the aid extended to Sri Lanka at this critical time.

He was thankful for the encouraging words Mr. Holly had with regards to the COVID vaccination program in Sri Lanka.

 

In the meantime, the High Commissioner of the Maldives to Sri Lanka, Mr. Omar Razak also called on the health minister yesterday.

The focus of this discussion has fallen on the furthering the bilateral relations of the two nations, future exchange programs for knowledge and resource share including medicines.

 

