Unmonitored tourists an invitation for disaster - PHI Association

September 14, 2021   11:04 am

Inviting foreign tourists into the country without proper monitoring and supervision could spell trouble for Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Public Health Inspectors Association says.

This would put the country in danger once again, the Association said.

Chairman of the Association Upul Rohana points out that a large number of Indian tourists have visited the island in the last few days.

He says that this is a grave situation as these tourists’ quarantine activities are not monitored by either the health sector or the tri-forces.

At a point there is some control of the virus in the country, unsupervised foreign travelers can be an invitation for a disaster, Rohana added.

