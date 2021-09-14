Consultancy institution to be appointed to overlook construction of expressway on pillars

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the appointment of a consultancy institution as an independent engineer to supervise the construction and maintenance work of the Expressway on Pillars from Athurugiriya Interchange of the Outer Circular Expressway to the Kelani Bridge.

In May, the Cabinet agreed to award the contract for the construction of this Expressway to the M/s China Harbor Engineering Corporation on the basis of designing, building, funding, operating, and transferring (DBFOT).

Accordingly, the relevant expressway is to be constructed within 03 years.

The appointment of a consultancy institution as an independent engineer is approved to ensure the quality and timely construction of the proposed road.

It is also decided that the Road Development Authority should be the employer of that consulting institution.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal tabled by the Minister of Highways to take necessary steps to select an institution by following the formal procurement methodology.