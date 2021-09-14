CSE website crash: Situation rectified, Media Minister says

CSE website crash: Situation rectified, Media Minister says

September 14, 2021   01:03 pm

Several websites were reported to have crashed last night (September 13).

However, the relevant issues have been rectified as of now, Minister of Mass Media and Information Dullas Alahapperuma said today (September 14).

“It was reported yesterday that such a situation had arisen during the course of the stock market. As far as we know, there are no such problems at the present. Only two websites have been affected.”

The daily trading of the Colombo Stock Exchange was disrupted last evening.

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) said in a statement that an error in the SLT Data Center had caused the crash.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories