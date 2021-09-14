Coronavirus: 2,475 positive cases recorded within the day

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reported that 847 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (Sep. 14), moving the daily total of new cases to 2,475.

According to the Government Information Department, 2,473 of them have been associated with the New Year Cluster and the remaining two were identified as returnees from overseas.

This brings the tally of coronavirus infections confirmed in the country to 490,957.

Official data showed that more than 63,700 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Total recoveries from the virus infection reached 415,649 earlier today as 1,354 more patients were discharged from medical care upon returning to health.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka registered 136 new COVID-related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Sep. 13. The new development pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 11,567.