Sri Lanka to establish diplomatic relations with East Timor

September 14, 2021   11:18 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the proposal tabled by the Minister of Foreign Affairs to form diplomatic relations with East Timor.

The government of Timor-Leste (East Timor) has expressed its desire to establish the formal diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka.

A number of Asian countries including India, China, Japan and South Korea have already established diplomatic relations with the Southeast Asian nation.

Establishing diplomatic relations with East Timor will be important for Sri Lanka to obtain the support in economically and politically as well as Sri Lankan interventions in the international platform.

