Fairly heavy showers above 75mm in three provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The Met. Department has urged the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai. The wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.