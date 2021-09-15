Sinopharm, Moderna jabs delivered at Health Ministry-run vaccine centres today

The Ministry of Health-run COVID-19 vaccination centres will be conducted island-wide today (September 15).

Accordingly, the Sinopharm jabs will be administered to people in Colombo (RDHS and CMC), Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya, Matale, Kurunegala, Wennappuwa, Ratnapura, Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Monaragala, Badulla, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya, Jaffna, Kalmunai and Batticaloa districts.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be delivered in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.

More details on the inoculation centres operating today can be obtained from the official website of the Health Ministry.