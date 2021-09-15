Immigration & Emigration Dept. resumes limited services from today

The Department of Immigration and Emigration will reopen its regional offices from today (Sep. 15) for limited operations.

Accordingly, the department’s four branches in Matara, Kandy, Vavuniya and Kurunegala will remain open from 9.00 am to 1.00 pm for clients who are in need of essential and urgent services.

In the meantime, its head office in Battaramulla will continue to issue passports only under one-day service, as per usual, the department said in a media notice.

The general public can obtain more details by contacting the regional offices of the Immigration and Emigration Department via the following telephone numbers:

Matara – 041 5412212 / 041 5104444

Kandy – 081 5624509 / 081 5624470

Vavuniya – 025 5676344 / 025 5676345

Kurunegala – 037 5550562 / 037 5550563