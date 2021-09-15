Immigration & Emigration Dept. resumes limited services from today

Immigration & Emigration Dept. resumes limited services from today

September 15, 2021   08:40 am

The Department of Immigration and Emigration will reopen its regional offices from today (Sep. 15) for limited operations.

Accordingly, the department’s four branches in Matara, Kandy, Vavuniya and Kurunegala will remain open from 9.00 am to 1.00 pm for clients who are in need of essential and urgent services.

In the meantime, its head office in Battaramulla will continue to issue passports only under one-day service, as per usual, the department said in a media notice.

The general public can obtain more details by contacting the regional offices of the Immigration and Emigration Department via the following telephone numbers:

Matara – 041 5412212 / 041 5104444
Kandy – 081 5624509 / 081 5624470
Vavuniya – 025 5676344 / 025 5676345
Kurunegala – 037 5550562 / 037 5550563

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories