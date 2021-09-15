New CBSL Governor receives letter of appointment from President

Ajith Nivard Cabraal, who has been appointed as the 16th Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, received his letter of appointment from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (15).

With the resignation of the previous Governor Professor W. D. Lakshman, Cabraal was named for the position.

Cabraal resigned from his position as State Minister and parliamentarian to take on the new role.

Accordingly, he received his letter of appointment from the President at the Presidential Secretariat in the presence of Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundara.

Cabraal, a veteran Chartered Accountant, has previously served as the Governor of CBSL from 2006 to 2016.