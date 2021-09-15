Pay water bills without delay, NWSDB requests

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) urges the public to pay their water bills without delay.

General Manager of NWSDB Thilina S. Wijetunga said that timely payment of water bills is essential for a continuous water supply.

According to the General Manager, water consumption has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he points out that, in the current situation, water consumers are delaying the payment of their water bills.

A number of new methods have been introduced to facilitate bill payment and these bills can be paid through mobile applications, websites, and internet banking services introduced by financial institutions.

In addition, under the existing quarantine rules, payments can be made by cash, check or card by visiting the Water Board’s offices.

Further information can be obtained by calling 0112-623 623, Wijetunga further stated.