Black fungus cases reported among Sri Lanka COVID-19 patients

Cases of ‘black fungus’ infections are being reported from among the COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka, spokesman for Ministry of Health Dr. Hemanth Herath stated.

Dr. Herath mentioned this in response to a question raised by journalists with regard to ‘black fungus’ cases in the Colombo National Hospital.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said, “Black fungus cases have been found before [in the country], but COVID-19 patients have not reported this infection. However, a small number of COVID-19 patients have now reported this ‘black fungus’ infection.”