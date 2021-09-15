State Minister Lohan Ratwatte resigns

State Minister of Prison Management & Prisoners’ Rehabilitation Lohan Ratwatte has resigned from his position over the incidents at the Anuradhapura and Welikada prisons.

A statement issued by the President’s Media Division said that the parliamentarian has accepted responsibility for the incidents involving him at the Welikada and Anuradhapura prisons premises and decided to resign from his post as State Minister of Prison Management & Prisoners’ Rehabilitation.

He has informed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of this decision and the President has accepted his resignation, the PMD said.

Ratwatte’s resignation comes in the wake of accusations that he forcefully entered the Welikada and Anuradhapura prison premises with a group of friends while under the influence of alcohol on Sunday (12).

In his letter of resignation, the MP who hails from an influential political family, says that he has decided to tender his resignation with the aim of avoiding causing further inconvenience to the government.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa as well as opposition parties including the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the Tamil National People’s Front (TNPF) had called for the immediate resignation of the State Minster in the wake of the incidents.

Premadasa said he vehemently condemns the “disgraceful & illegal behavior” of the government minister at the Anuradhapura Prison Complex.

“This disgusting, unlawful act amply exemplifies the anarchical situation that exists in our country. It is incumbent upon this government to protect the human rights of all citizens of our motherland.”

“This unlawful & despicable act is a further illustration of the precipitous decline in the present human rights situation in our country. I call upon the President for the immediate removal of this minister from office,” he said.

(1) The TNPF can confirm that on the evening of the 12th of September the State Minister for Prisons has gone to the Anuradhapura prisons, summoned the #Tamil political prisoners and had got two of them to kneel in front of him. #lka — Gajen Ponnambalam MP (@GGPonnambalam) September 14, 2021

We call on the government to immediately remove the State Minster for Prison Management and have him arrested and charged after an immediate inquiry for allegedly threatening to kill prisoners in Anuradhapura prison on Sunday 12th September — TNAMedia (@TNAmediaoffice) September 14, 2021