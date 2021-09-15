11,605 more patients recover from novel coronavirus

A total of 11,605 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from medical care as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health stated.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 427,254.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 494,109 cases of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 55,200 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 11,567.