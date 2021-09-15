Unvaccinated persons above 30 years barred from entering Bandarawela

September 15, 2021   07:04 pm

People over the age of 30 years who had not received even a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine were barred from entering Bandarawela Town today (September 15).

Police and security forces conducted joint inspections at roadblocks situated at various entry points and turned back unvaccinated individuals.

People with vaccination cards certifying that they received the COVID-19 vaccine were allowed to travel for essential activities under the quarantine curfew while those without were turned back.

A large number of COVID-19 cases had been reported from Bandarawela and the aforementioned steps have been taken to direct the people for vaccination.

