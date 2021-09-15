Five arrested for pelting stones at cops during drug raid

September 15, 2021   08:32 pm

A group of individuals has hurled stones at Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) officers during a narcotics raid carried out in Dematagoda today (Sep. 15).

The CCD officers came under the attack when they arrested a man in possession of 10g 200mg of narcotics in Kakipulla area this afternoon.

Two police officers who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

According to the police, five individuals have been taken into custody over the incident.

