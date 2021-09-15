China told the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday (Sep. 14) that it opposes the interference of powerful nations in the internal affairs of Sri Lanka.

Delivering a statement at the 3rd meeting of the UNHRC General Debate of the 48th regular session, the Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Ambassador Chen Xu also voiced deep concerns about the human rights issues in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

“These states interfere with the internal affairs of other countries under the pretext of human rights and implement unilateral coercive measures and military interference against sovereign states which gravely violate the human rights of the people of other countries.”

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) should give sufficient attention to the above-mentioned issues, the Chinese ambassador stressed.

He further stated that China appreciates the Sri Lankan government for actively promoting and protecting the human rights, advancing national reconciliation and combating terrorism.