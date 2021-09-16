Schools to be reopened sooner than expected?

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella announced that schools will re-open sooner than expected with grades 1 to 6 set to open within the next two weeks.

This was mentioned during a special meeting held with the officials of health and education sectors at the Health Ministry today (Sep. 15).

The attention was drawn to the reopening of schools with strict adherence to health and safety protocols.

Speaking in this regard, Minister Rambukwella stated that it was decided to reopen the schools with students less than 200, which amounts to 5,000 schools in the country.

Further, the it has been decided to reopen grades 1 to 6 and pre-schools within the next two weeks following discussions with the health authorities on allocating dates.

Today’s meeting was attended by Health Ministry Secretary Major General Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Education Ministry Secretary Prof. Kapila Perera, Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena and high-level officials of the education and health ministries. Several representatives of the GMOA including Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya were also present.