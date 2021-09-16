COVID vaccine centres operated by Health Ministry today

The Ministry of Health-operated COVID-19 vaccination clinics are carried out island-wide today (September 16).

Accordingly, the Sinopharm jabs will be administered to people in Colombo (RDHS and CMC), Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Nuwara Eliya, Matale, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Ratnapura, Monaragala, Badulla, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya, Mannar, Kalmunai, Batticaloa and Trincomalee districts.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be delivered in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.

As per the ministry’ vaccination schedule, the first dose of Moderna is rolled out at Pushpadana Girls’ College in Kandy today for youths in the 20-29 age group.

Meanwhile, the second doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are delivered in Ruwanwella, Yatiyantota, Dehiowita and Galigamuwa MOH areas.

People from Mannar and Madu MOH areas in Mannar District can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s second dose today.

More details on the inoculation centres operating today can be obtained from the official website of the Health Ministry.