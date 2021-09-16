Sri Lanka discusses potential for enhancing tourism, economic ties with Ukrain

State Minister of Regional Co-operation Tharaka Balasuriya has undertaken an official visit to Ukraine earlier this month, to participate in a Sri Lanka tourism promotion campaign and to discuss the potential for enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, the state minister participated at a media and tour operator networking session.

The event, organized by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, attracted representatives from leading media and travel organizations in Ukraine, and provided an important opportunity to highlight Sri Lanka’s tourist attractions, particularly emerging sights and travel experiences the country has to offer tourists from Ukraine.

State Minister Balasuriya has also met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dymtro Senik, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Taras Kachka and the President of the Ukraine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gennediy Chyzhykov and members of the Chamber and discussed means of further enhancing economic relations between the two countries, particularly in areas such as agriculture, ICT and tourism.

He was accompanied by Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Ukraine Rizvi Hassen, Director General of the State Ministry of Regional Cooperation Savitri Panabokke, and Media Secretary of the State Minister, Deshan Gonawela.