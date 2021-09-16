Three arrested with Ice worth nearly Rs. 1.5 million

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three individuals who were in possession of crystal methamphetamine – commonly known as ‘Ice’ – worth nearly Rs. 1.5 million.

The suspects were taken into custody in two raids carried out by the STF on Wednesday (Sep. 15) near Thalduwa Market in Avissawella police area and old York Street in Wellaweediya police area.

Investigating officers have seized 208g 890mg of ‘Ice’ and drug money valued at Rs. 350,000, a car and 06 mobile phones.

The suspects, aged between 24-41 years, were identified as residents of Colombo and Avissawella areas.

They have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) along with the seized items for further investigations.