Farmers call for guaranteed price for paddy instead of control price

Farmers in the Mahaweli B Zone demand that the government provide a guaranteed paddy price instead of a control price.

The farmers made this statement at a media briefing convened to protest against the control price imposed by the government on paddy.

“The mill owners, private traders who were our enemies back then, are now our friends. The big mill owners gave us a fair price. If the teachers can withdraw from teaching, we, too, can stay at home without going to the paddy fields. We are telling the government that we won’t farm in the next season” farmers say.

Meanwhile, a group of opposition members of the Dehiattakandiya Pradeshiya Sabha had come to the Pradeshiya Sabha today with bundles of paddy to protest against the imposition of a control price for paddy.