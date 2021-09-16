COVID: 1,382 people test positive for the virus

COVID: 1,382 people test positive for the virus

September 16, 2021   06:28 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 1,382 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 16).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 497,805.

It said that more than 57,000 infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care. 

Total COVID-19 recoveries now stand at 428,590 after 1,336 patients were discharged from medical care earlier today.

