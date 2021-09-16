Sri Lanka records 118 new COVID-related deaths

The total number people who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka moved up as 118 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Wednesday (Sep. 15).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 11,817.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 61 males and 57 females.

As many as 95 deaths were reported among the elderly people aged above 60 years.

In addition, 23 individuals aged between 30-59 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.