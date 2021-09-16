Sri Lankans returning from abroad to be sent home with expedited PCR tests

Sri Lankans returning to the country from abroad will be sent home without delay following expedited PCR tests, the government has decided.

The decision has been taken at a meeting held at the Ministry of Health today (September 16).

With the new laboratory facilities at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), it is possible to release PCR test results within just hours.

Accordingly, it is expected to send arriving Sri Lankans to their homes without a hotel quarantine period, if their test results come out negative.