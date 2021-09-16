Sri Lankans returning from abroad to be sent home with expedited PCR tests

Sri Lankans returning from abroad to be sent home with expedited PCR tests

September 16, 2021   06:53 pm

Sri Lankans returning to the country from abroad will be sent home without delay following expedited PCR tests, the government has decided.

The decision has been taken at a meeting held at the Ministry of Health today (September 16).

With the new laboratory facilities at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), it is possible to release PCR test results within just hours.

Accordingly, it is expected to send arriving Sri Lankans to their homes without a hotel quarantine period, if their test results come out negative.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories