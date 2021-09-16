Daily COVID cases count climbs to 2,271

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 889 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,271.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 498,694.

As many as 428,590 recoveries and 11,817 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 58,287 active cases are currently under medical care.