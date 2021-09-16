Importation of organic fertilizer for tea, coconut, rubber permitted

Approval has been granted to two state-owned companies to import organic fertilizer for crops including tea, coconut, and rubber, Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage said.

Previously, fertilizer was allowed to be imported only for paddy cultivation.

The two state-owned companies will be permitted to import organic fertilizer for other crops as well.

Meanwhile, steps have been taken to allow the private sector to import fertilizer so that all crops can obtain fertilizer from the market without any shortage by October.

For the first time in Sri Lanka, organic fertilizer required for paddy cultivation using organic fertilizer is being produced in the country and sufficient quantities of organic nitrogen and potassium have been imported, Minister Aluthgamage says.

The Minister further said that 300 kilos of nitrogen and 45 kilos of potassium per hectare will be provided to the farmers free of charge.