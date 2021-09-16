Sri Lanka to receive 01 million Sinovac jabs from China

The Government of China has decided to donate one million doses of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka.

This is to further expand the inoculation drive in Sri Lanka, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo stated.

Posting on Twitter, the Embassy pointed out that Sinovac is currently the most used COVID-19 jab in the world, with 1.8 billion doses supplied to various countries.

Further, there had been 1.4 billion administrations of the Sinovac vaccine by the end of August, the Embassy said.